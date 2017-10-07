Bigg Boss 11 has started gaining momentum day by day. Like its earlier editions, this time also the Salman Khan's show has celebrities and commoners in the house, and one among the good-looking commoners is Bandgi Kalra.

However, this year's twist is that there are four "padosis" who are watching other inmates and deciding the nominations. And the first list of nominations include Bandgi's name, along with other four contestants.

This gorgeous girl, who hails from Delhi, has dashing looks and beautiful smile. She is active on social networking site – Instagram, where she has created a huge fanbase for herself by uploading her pictures

Check out a few interesting details about her here:

A self-proclaimed beauty-with-brains, Bandgi is an engineer by education but a model by profession.

The 25-year-old has a brother, Vasu Kalra and a sister Bani Kalra.

Her FAVOURITES:

Food: Chocolate cake

Actors: Aamir Khan, Ian Somerhalder

Actresses: Priyanka Chopra, Anushka Sharma

Cricketer: Virat Kohli

The diva has already won hearts with her Instagram pictures. Take a look here:

A post shared by Bandgi Kalra (@bandgikalra) on Sep 23, 2017 at 12:40pm PDT

A post shared by Bandgi Kalra (@bandgikalra) on Sep 3, 2017 at 2:58am PDT

A post shared by Bandgi Kalra (@bandgikalra_bb) on Oct 6, 2017 at 8:22pm PDT

A post shared by Bandgi Kalra (@bandgikalra) on Sep 25, 2017 at 1:32pm PDT

A post shared by Bandgi Kalra (@bandgikalra) on Sep 1, 2017 at 6:59am PDT

Apart from Bandgi, Sabyasachi Satpathi, Hiten Tejwani, Priyank Sharma, Shilpa Shinde, Hina Khan, Vikas Gupta, Benafsha Soonawala, Zubair Khan, Puneesh Sharma, Arshi Khan, Jyoti Kumari, Akash Anil Dadlani, SsHivani Durga, Sapna Choudhary, Mehjabi Siddiqui, Luv Tyagi and Lucinda Nicholas are the other contestants on Bigg Boss 11.

Will Bandgi be able to defeat her competitors? Share your views about the TV personality in the comment section.