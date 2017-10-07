Shilpa Shinde, who is locked inside the Bigg Boss 11 house, is creating a ruckus on the show. While her co-contestants have already cornered her, viewers too are not too pleased with her actions.

Shilpa also got the maximum number of votes during the nomination procedure, and is one among the five contestants nominated for eviction in Week 1 of the season.

Even though Shilpa is a popular name in the television industry, not many are aware of her personal and professional life.

Here are a few little-known facts about TV actress Shilpa Shinde:

Shilpa broke off her wedding with actor Romit Raj:

Shilpa was once engaged to actor Romit Raj, whom she met on the sets of the TV show Maayka. But the wedding was called off a month prior to the D-day due to some problems between the two. Apparently, the actress was unable to meet the increasing demands of Romit and his family.

"I had left everything because of my marriage. As a girl I know what my responsibility towards my husband and his family is and I used to do everything according to his will. I kept all his family members in mind but he still expected more from me," Telly Chakkar had quoted Shilpa as saying.

"My wedding preparations were done, my wedding outfit was ready, I had even bought my jewellery and the cards were also printed. It is very sad that I had to call off my marriage one month prior to the actual date. But I feel it is a wise decision and I am very happy that at least now I won't have to make adjustments for each and every single thing. I will now be able to take my own decisions," the actress had added.

Shilpa's TV shows:

The actress has been a part of various TV shows including Sanjeevani, Hatim, Amrapali, Chidiya Ghar, Lapataganj and Bhabi Ji Ghar Par Hai.

Bhabi Ji Ghar Par Hai! controversy:

Shilpa became a household name with her character Angoori Bhabhi on the sitcom Bhabi Ji Ghar Par Hai, and her punch line "Sahi Pakde Hain" became equally popular.

However, the actress soon got embroiled in a controversy after she accused producer Benaifer Kohli of mental torture.

Further, Cine & TV Artistes' Association (CINTAA) imposed a lifetime ban on her by prohibiting broadcasters and producers from working with her until she apologised to the association and compensated Benaifer for the losses incurred because of her.

This created a hurdle in Shilpa's acting career and forced her to seek political intervention to resolve the matter. However, the representatives of the association denied banning Shilpa from acting on the small screen.

Sexual harassment case against Sanjay Kohli:

In early 2017, a fresh controversy erupted and then took an extremely ugly turn with Shilpa filing a sexual harassment case against Binaifer's husband Sanjay Kohli.