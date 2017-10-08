Bigg Boss 11 is all set to witness its first eviction as the time for Weekend Ka Vaar has come. While it was speculated that Priyank Sharma is the first one to be eliminated for hitting Akash Dadlani, the latest buzz tells a different story.

Some reports claimed that Priyank has not been eliminated but has been sent to a secret room as punishment for the offence. And it is Jyoti Kumari who has been evicted on first Weekend Ka Vaar.

"Bigg Boss makers are keen that this season has ample twists right from the beginning. For fans, Priyank Sharma has been thrown out of the house, but in fact, he has been directed to a secret room much like Priyanka Jagga in the last season," SpotboyE quoted a source as saying.

The report also stated that Jyoti is the first contestant to leave the Bigg Boss 11 house. However, there are also rumours that Zubair Khan has been eliminated and has already been sent back to his house in Mumbai.

Zubair faced health issues, following which he was given an emergency exit from the house. Rumours are rife that he has been evicted after medication for receiving the lowest number of votes. Well, fans will have to wait till Sunday night to know who actually gets evicted.

The first Weekend Ka Vaar episode will have a lot of action, literally. Salman will introduce "sultani akhada" to the contestants wherein two of the contestants will face each other every weekend.

The first Weekend Ka Vaar will witness a fight between Arshi Khan and Sapna Choudhary. The two ladies will have to push each other into the mud by using rudders, and whoever does that first is the winner.

With so much happening on the first Weekend Ka Vaar, you certainly cannot afford to miss all the action.