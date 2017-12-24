Fans of Arshi Khan faced disappointment after the bold diva got evicted from Bigg Boss 11 on Saturday's weekend ka vaar.

Arshi, who had grabbed much attention for her sensuous self and funny antics, got eliminated among the six other nominated contestants.

In a rare incident in Bigg Boss 11, as many as seven contestants out of eight were nominated this week as punishment for discussing nominations.

Although it was being expected that either Akash Dadlani or Puneesh Sharma would get evicted, it is Arshi who had to leave the show. Only Hina Khan was safe this week.

She is being called the most entertaining contestant in Bigg Boss 11. Apart from Arshi, other contestants who were nominated were Vikas Gupta, Priyank Sharma, Luv Tyagi, Puneesh Sharma, Akash Dadlani and Shilpa Shinde.

Before Arshi, Hiten Tejwani's eviction had also shocked many. As a matter of fact, Hiten was the only contestant for whom Arshi had strong affection.

After his eviction, Hiten had come up with some positive words for Arshi. He had said that he Arshi has the potential to be among the top three contestants, but unfortunately that did not happen.

"She's playing in a very intelligent way. A person who is nominated only once and has come till the 12th week, she is definitely playing her cards well.," he had told International Business Times, India.

"It was complete fun and there's no truth to it. There was a line that was drawn and she respected it. Kudos to her that right from the beginning she was loyal and supported me till the end," he had added when asked about his bond with Arshi.

With the ouster of the controversial diva, things inside Bigg Boss 11 will not be the same in coming days. Meanwhile, Arshi's eviction has appeared to be quite shocking to most of the viewers. Many on Twitter expressed shock at the elimination, and stated that they would miss Arshi on the show.

Check Twitter reaction on Arshi's eviction.

Socha tha #Arshi ke evict hone par itna dukh nahi hoga but really while seeing her getting out of the main door of #BB11 house don't know why i was feeling sad for her. #ArshiKhan #BiggBoss11 #VikasFTW — Manoj Chand (@itsmanojhere_) December 23, 2017

Surprised to see Arshi Khan go off #BigBoss11 despite being one of the most interesting contestants. She was no star but she showed her popularity by sheer grit and hung in till the end. — Pritish Nandy (@PritishNandy) December 23, 2017

arshi khan we love u...u r a true being....i think Salman ne apni life me bht badi galati ki tumhari beizzati kr k.....he too might b repenting about his behaviour towards u.... — AdfAr (@ar_adf) December 23, 2017

It's just me or you were crying while she was leaving the house ?



Arshiiiiiiiii I'm still in shocked ?.. Can't imagine @BiggBoss without you... Now for whom I'll fight man... I used to comment in every @ColorsTV tweet..

Please come back#WeWantArshiBack #Bb11 — Arshi Khan ? (@ArshiKhan_Fans) December 23, 2017