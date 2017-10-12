Salman Khan's Bigg Boss 11 started on a fine note as far as its TRP is concerned, but it is reportedly Amitabh Bachchan's Kaun Banega Crorepati 9 (KBC 9) that emerged as the winner.

Controversial show Bigg Boss 11 that is aired on Colors TV reportedly had a strong TRP on its first episode. However, the show has failed to maintain the same over the first week.

According to Bollywoodlife, Bigg Boss 11's opening episode got a rating of 2.9, which is a great number. Apparently, the trick to keep the confirmed list of contestants secret worked well for the Bigg Boss team.

While the TRP for the first episode of Bigg Boss 11 was good, it went down over the weekdays. With ratings around 1.6 to 1.9 over the weekdays, the average TRP of Bigg Boss 11 so far has been 1.6.

On the other side, Amitabh's KBC 9 is a much bigger hit so far. The same portal reported that the game show on Sony TV has been constantly having TRP of over 3. It also stated that the KBC 9 episode that featured this season's first crorepati Anamika Majumdar got a rating of 4.

The makers of KBC too incorporated a different strategy this season. Instead of inviting film stars, KBC 9 witnessed the presence of real-life heroes who brought accolades to the country. Apparently, the viewers have welcomed this move, and the show is getting a lot of love.

Meanwhile, Bigg Boss 11 has been witnessing a lot of drama and action of late. After contestant Zubair Khan was shown the exit door by Salman with some insulting words, the former had been making many anti-Salman and anti-Bigg Boss comments. He had even filed a police complaint against the host and demanded an apology.