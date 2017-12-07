Akash Dadlani crossed limits when he forcibly kissed Shilpa Shinde inside the Bigg Boss 11 house while she was in conversation with Puneesh Sharma.

While fans have condemned Akash's shameful behaviour and asked Salman Khan to take action against the commoner, Bigg Boss 3 winner Vindu Dara Singh has lashed out at Akash for going way too far.

"AKASH is not aware voting lines r CLOSED! Hum toh bahut pehle seh keh rahe theh ki he will CREATE a CONTROVERSY b4 he EXITS! "Tum HINDUSTAN Main ho" @BeingSalmanKhan to #YoBro Reminds me of d movie PINK! There is a difference between HARMLESS TOUCHES & FORCEFUL KISSES #BB11, [sic]" Vindu Dara Singh‏ tweeted.

Akash had planted a peck on Shilpa Shinde's cheeks without her consent, leaving the actress offended and very angry. The video of the incident went viral on social media.

Shilpa and Akash were good friends in the house, but turned foes after the former befriended her bete noire Vikas Gupta after settling differences.

Akash then later joined hands with Arshi Khan, who was also good friends with Shilpa inside the house.

After Shilpa and Vikas became friends, Akash even alleged that their fight was staged only for gaining TRP.

While Shilpa and Akash are nominated for this week's eliminations, it remains to be seen how Salman Khan will handle this situation in Weekend Ka Vaar episode. Let's wait and watch.