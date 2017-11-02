Bigg Boss 11 has been making news since its inception for all the wrong reasons. From fights to slut-shaming, the viewers of the show have seen it all.

Vikas Gupta has now accidentally revealed the wedding details of his close friends and Bigg Boss 9 contestants Prince Narula and Yuvika Chaudhary.

Ex-Bigg Boss contestants and alleged lovebirds Prince and Yuvika to share screen space in new show

In an unseen footage, controversies' favourite child Vikas is seen discussing with Hina Khan about Prince and Yuvika. He even spilled the beans that the two are planning to tie the knot by the end of this year or early next year.

Although the news may have left Prince and Yuvika's fans excited, the couple would surely be disappointed with Vikas given that they are yet to admit to their relationship in public.

When Bollywood Life contacted Yuvika to confirm the report, the actress refused to speak in details.

"No comments. I don't know when I am getting married. I really don't know what Vikas said inside the house but I am unaware of my marriage date or month. What is there to hide about marriage. It is such a happy occasion. If I get hitched, I will tell the whole world about it," she said.

The winner of Bigg Boss 9 Prince and his romantic equation with co-contestant Yuvika during their stay inside the Bigg Boss house was one of the major highlights of the season. Prince and Yuvika's love story, however, couldn't blossom as the latter was ousted quite early from the show. But, soon after the show ended, the duo's growing friendship started making headlines and are often spotted together.

Recently, there were reports that Bigg Boss 9 winner Prince and his alleged lady love will be hosting a dating reality show on MTV channel. The show is expected to go on-air next year.