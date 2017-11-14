Nothing is permanent in Bigg Boss 11 house, not even rivalry. In the latest episode of the controversial show, housemates were put to test during nominations.

Unlike the previous nomination tasks, this time, the contestants' friendships were tested. While Priyank Sharma went bald to save his new friend Hiten Tejwani from nomination, Benafsha Soonawalla agreed to get nominated for the next two weeks to save Priyank.

But what came as a surprise in the sneak-peek was when Vikas Gupta was asked to sacrifice his favourite jacket to save Shilpa Shinde.

Vikas, who seems to be willing to win hearts, happily sacrificed his jacket to save Shilpa from elimination. This, in turn, left Shilpa teary-eyed and the viewers shocked.

While it's not clear if the friendship is for real or for the cameras, the two foes-turned-friends definitely seem to know how to make the show entertaining.

It should be recalled that since the first week of Bigg Boss 11, Shilpa had been mentally harassing Vikas as she believes that the TV producer ensured her exit from popular show Bhabiji Ghar Pe Hai. Even Bigg Boss had intervened and asked Shilpa to not get personal with any contestant. Yet, Shilpa didn't stop and continued her feud with Vikas. A frustrated Vikas even tried to jump out of the house and leave the show several times.

While fans may be happy seeing them as friends, Akash Dadlani, who had been supporting Shilpa until now, was seen saying that it was their strategy to win the show.

