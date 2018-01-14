After Puneesh Sharma, the mastermind Vikas Gupta is the third Bigg Boss 11 finalist to get eliminated from the house falling a few stops short from lifting the winning trophy. Now it will be either Shilpa Shinde or Hina Khan who will take home the coveted title to become the ultimate winner of the most controversial reality TV show Bigg Boss 11.

Vikas Gupta, who was considered as one of the strongest contestant and the most deserved candidate to win the Bigg Boss 11 finale, received the least number of votes as compared to other two finalists Shilpa Shinde and Hina Khan.

As of now, Shilpa Shinde is reportedly topping the voting chart with a huge margin leaving Hina Khan far behind in the finale race.

Vikas gupta out of the Race!

Hina and Shilpa Top 2 — The Khabri (@BiggBossNewz) January 14, 2018

The voting lines were closed a day prior to the finale episode. The votes have already been counted which will decide who will be the undisputed winner of the eleventh season of Bigg Boss.

The finale episode is currently being shot and we are just a few hours away when host Salman Khan will officially announce the winner. According to the reports, a live voting will also be conducted but not to decide the winner.

So who do you think will take home the winner's trophy? Will it be Shilpa Shinde or Hina Khan?

Stay tuned to IBTimes India for further updates.