Bigg Boss 11 contestant Vikas Gupta already had a bunch of well-wishers in the entertainment industry. After entering the house and playing his game, the producer has won millions of hearts.

He has made a huge fan following which led to his entry in the semi-finale of Bigg Boss 11. Recently, a popular Bollywood actress said that her favourite is Vikas in the house.

The hot actress is Zareen Khan. She told Mid-Day: "Everyone is fake on the show, but I love seeing Vikas in his element."

We wonder how these celebrities get time to watch Bigg Boss in their busy schedule. Zareen is currently busy promoting her upcoming movie, 1921.

The trailer of her horror movie released recently and the diva is set to raise the temperature in it. Zareen and co-star Karan Kundra made sure they steam up the screen with their passionate kisses and cosy moments in the film's trailer.

Set in 1921, the story revolves around two individuals Ayush (Karan Kundra) and Rose (Zareen Khan), who fight their way through extreme paranormal activities and try to get rid of a ruthless and cursed spirit that never fails to speed up their heartbeats with its untimely and unexpected occurrences.

While 1921 will hit the theatres on January 12, 2018, Bigg Boss 11 will come to an end by then. At present, Zareen's favourite contestant Vikas is one of the strong contenders in the house. Speculations rife that Vikas, Shilpa and Hina will be the three finalists of this season.