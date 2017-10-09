In a shocking incident, Bigg Boss 11 contestant Vikas Gupta has run away from the Bigg Boss house.

According to reports, Vikas apparently had an ugly fight with Hina Khan and went on to cross the wall of the house. It is being said that the door was mistakenly open and he took the opportunity to free himself from the madhouse.

Bigg Boss 11: Priyank Sharma to make surprise entry? Check out viewers' reaction on his elimination

It is supposedly for the first time in the history of Bigg Boss that a contestant has been successful in making such an attempt. With Vikas taking the extreme step, we wonder what will be the consequences of his action. The episode will be aired on Monday (October 9).

A reliable Twitter handle, Reality Post, tweeted:

SHOCKING ! After his ugly fight with #HinaKhan , #VikasGupta walked away and jumped off the #BB11 house pic.twitter.com/eYDbsMr9dc — Reality Post (@TheRealityPost) October 9, 2017

It has been just a week since Bigg Boss 11 went on air and the drama and controversies continue to increase in the madhouse. On Saturday's (October 7) episode, Priyank Sharma was ousted from the show after he hit Akash Dadlani and then Zubair Khan was eliminated the next day.

Meanwhile, Twitterati has a hilarious take on Vikas' strange act.

Nisa‏ @asin_bd

#BiggBoss11 i think #VikasGupta run away cause he cant live without #priyank for so long..aww sweet .#BB11 #PriyankSharma #VikasGoneCrazy

Karma Sometimes‏ @basicallykarma

#ShilpaShinde : Bhag bhag dk bose dk bose dk bose dk.... #VikasGupta : Ok, bhagta hu.

#BB11 #BiggBoss11

Cezane Syed‏ @Iamcezane

First #ShilpaShinde waz Faraar From d jail..Now #VikasGupta is Faraar from d @BiggBoss house

Wot a Farrar Game

#BB11

#BiggBoss11

Jyoti Rupa‏ @JyotiRupa6