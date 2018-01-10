With the grand finale of Bigg Boss 11 around the corner, speculations regarding the winner of the show have been doing the rounds.

The top five contenders in the race are Hina Khan, Shilpa Shinde, Vikas Gupta, Puneesh Sharma and Akash Dadlani. With the mid-week eviction likely to take place on Wednesday (January 10), the game is getting intense and may take an unexpected turn.

While many viewers may have already decided on their favourite contestant they wish to see walking out with the trophy, here we list down a few pros and cons of one of the popular contestants of the season — Vikas Gupta – and his journey inside the house. This may help confused viewers decide whether they need to support him or not.

The television producer although entered the house as a celebrity, rose to popularity with his stint inside the house.

Positives of Vikas:

Remained patient despite initial hurdles:

The journey of Vikas started on a rather tough note due to his former rivalry with Shilpa. It is said that Vikas was responsible for the actress' ouster from her show Bhabi Ji Ghar Par Hai. However, he not only impressed viewers with his kind gestures but also managed to calm down Shilpa. The actress was furious at him in the first few weeks.

Performed tasks well and emerged as a strong contestant:

Vikas has won a lot of tasks assigned by Bigg Boss inside the house. It was his competitive nature that helped him win tasks as well as hearts of viewers. Not just tasks, Vikas managed to rise above all the criticism by fellow contestants. From Shilpa's accusations to Hina calling him a crybaby, the producer had stride past all.

Huge support from TV celebrities:

Several television celebrities including former Bigg Boss winner Prince Narula, Hiten Tejwani Kishwer Merchant, Kamya Punjabi, Anita Hassanandani and Rannvijay Singha have come forward to support Vikas in winning the show.

Negatives of Vikas:

Not a very popular contestant:

Though Vikas is a big name in the television world, he isn't as popular as Hina or Shilpa. He even made a narrow escape from being evicted from the show during the mall task when many people voted for commoner Luv Tyagi. Vikas managed to surpass the former's number of votes by a small margin.

Violation of BB house rule:

It is known to all that physical assault is strictly prohibited inside the Bigg Boss house but Vikas had attacked Akash in one of the episodes. While it was speculated that the producer would be shown the door like Priyank Sharma, who was thrown out of the house, nothing as such happened. It, however, dropped a hint for viewers that Vikas would stay in the show for a longer period.

Big name in TV industry with great influence:

Vikas is close to television czarina Ekta Kapoor and has worked with her on several shows. He also has his own production house Lost Boy Productions that has produced a couple of youth based shows. Many TV celebs are rooting for him to win the show and this can negatively affect the possibility of a deserving contestant to take the trophy home.