Bigg Boss 11 hosted by Salman Khan is set to witness the grand finale on Sunday, January 14, while we eagerly wait to find out the winner of the season, fans have already decided who will take the trophy home.

The four contestants in the race to win Bigg Boss 11 are Hina Khan, Shilpa Shinde, Vikas Gupta and Puneesh Sharma.

Bigg Boss 11: Vikas Gupta deserves a win? These pros and cons will help you to decide

International Business Times, India, conducted a poll asking viewers to vote for the contestant who should win the show.

Surprisingly, as many as 90.67 percent participants said they want Shilpa to win.

Bigg Boss 11 grand finale: Show timing, where to watch online and other details

The former Bhabi Ji Ghar Par Hai actress turned out to be the most loved contestant inside the house. Be it selflessly making delicious food for all the housemates or nominating herself in order to save others, her caring nature was immediately spotted by viewers, who in turn showered her with immense love.

People have been calling her the righteous player on the show. She maintained dignity even in the ugliest of fights and supported her friends wholeheartedly inside the house.

Way behind Shilpa is Hina Khan, who secured the second highest votes with 6.67 percent. Hina spoiled her image by sparking off controversies inside the house. From bad-mouthing about the South industry to calling popular actress Sakshi Tanwar cross-eyed, the actress offended the entire industry outside. Several television celebrities tweeted against her. But more than anything else, Hina's hypocrisy irked many. After speaking negatively about people, she forgets about having said anything similar ever.

Vikas and Puneesh received the least number of votes with 1.33 percent each.

Though Vikas is a big name in the television world, he isn't as popular as Hina or Shilpa. He even made a narrow escape from being evicted from the show during the mall task when many people voted for commoner Luv Tyagi. Vikas managed to surpass the former's number of votes by a small margin.

About Puneesh, the commoner has reached the finale with sheer luck.