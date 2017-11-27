Hina Khan has been one of the most controversial contestants inside the Bigg Boss 11 house. Her manipulative and dominating nature has received a lot of flak from viewers.

Recently, Yeh Hai Mohabbatein actor Karan Patel lashed out at her on social media for her disgusting behaviour and even termed her "fake to the soul".

Bigg Boss 11: Hina Khan to stay inside the house till grand finale?

Soon after, Hina's rumoured boyfriend Rocky Jaiswal, who has been supportive of her since the beginning of the show, got into a Twitter war with the actor by sharing a video of his ugly fight during Box Cricket League last year.

Rocky captioned the video as: "Nakli Ball se Box k andar cricket khel ke itna accha pradarshan? Imagine what will happen if he's in @BiggBoss. Yeh loh yeh toh #AurKabaadHoGaya abb batao#YehGandhapaKyaKehlataHai Mr. #FaketotheSoul preach karne se pehle practice karna seekho #Sickman#BologeTohSunoge".

Nakli Ball se Box k andar cricket khel ke itna accha pradarshan?? Imagine what will happen if he’s in @BiggBoss . Yeh loh yeh toh #AurKabaadHoGaya abb batao #YehGandhapaKyaKehlataHai Mr. #FaketotheSoul preach karne se pehle practice karna seekho #Sickman #BologeTohSunoge https://t.co/2qdH1236vo — ROCKY (@JJROCKXX) November 25, 2017

This resulted in another tweet by Karan, who posted a video of Hina lashing out at Shilpa Shinde among other things. He captioned it, "See, the facts with visual evidence."

See, the facts with visual evidence .... https://t.co/RWu5DQI4bC — Karan Patel (@TheKaranPatel) November 25, 2017

It now remains to be seen how Rocky hits back at Karan's tweet.

Not just Karan, even Gauahar Khan too had pointed out Hina's double standards on Twitter. Hina had created a ruckus when Akash Dadlani body-shamed Benafsha Soonawalla, but on the other side, told Arshi Khan that she could get work by tearing off her clothes.