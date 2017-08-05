Bigg Boss 11, to be hosted by Salman Khan, is set to entertain fans with a new set of contestants and while speculations regarding its premiere date have been doing the rounds, the date is finally out.

According to a reliable Twitter handle, Bigg Boss 11, which was said to go on air by September, will premiere on Colors TV channel on September 24. However, no official confirmation has been made by the makers yet.

Not just that, the makers have apparently introduced a new theme wherein contestants will be divided into two different houses. Exciting isn't it?

Coming to the contestants, much like the 10th edition, the new season will see a mix of commoners and celebrities.

According to a Bombay Times report, Shilpa Shinde, who was in the news last year for the Bhabi Ji Ghar Par Hain fiasco and later for filing a sexual harassment case against show's producer Benaifer Kohli's husband Sanjay Kohli, is the latest name to be added to the list of probable contestants. It now remains to be seen if Shilpa gives her nod to be part of the controversial reality show.

Other celebrity contestants who are likely to be part of Bigg Boss 11 are actor Kabir Bedi, wrestler Geeta Phogat, Saath Nibhaana Saathiya fame Devoleena Bhattacharjee, music director-cum-singer Raj Mahajan and TV actress Achint Kaur.

Commoners, on the other hand, would not be paid for participating in the show, instead, contestants would win money after accomplishing tasks. Also, special bonus system has been introduced for those responsible for better TRPs.