Hina Khan has been inviting a lot of flak from viewers of Bigg Boss 11 of late. From being a manipulative and dominating contestant to putting down others, the former Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actress has done it all.

Not just fans of the show, even Hina's colleagues from the television industry have been bashing her for creating rift among the housemates.

In the latest episode, a huge fight broke out between Puneesh Sharma and Akash Dadlani during the captaincy task. The fight also involved Vikas Gupta. While it was a tense situation, Hina seemed to be too pleased with the fight and even went on to celebrate the dispute by dancing along with Sapna Choudhary and Luv Tyagi.

Now, Karan Patel aka Raman of Yeh Hai Mohabbatein has taken to social media to bash Hina for her disgusted behaviour. "Woh jo mohotarma hai #BigBoss11 ke ghar mein jo baat baat mein #ThankYouGod aalaapti hai, jo aaj hajaam bani hai, koi unse pls pooch ke bataye ki#YehGhatiyapanKyaKehlataHai. He had tweeted a string of hashtags to complain about her behaviour – #KitnaGandaKhelKhelogiMadam #Sick #Sadistic #Disgrace .. #BholiSuratGandiNeeyat ..! #FakeToTheSoul," he tweeted.

Earlier, Gauahar Khan too pointed out Hina's double standard with regard to a woman's modesty on Twitter. Hina had created a ruckus when Akash Dadlani body-shamed Benafsha Soonawalla, but on the other side, told Arshi Khan that she could get work by tearing off her clothes.

However, Dipika Kakar, who played the role of Simar in Sasural Simar Ka, roots for Hina. Talking to the Times of India, Dipika had said: "I like Hina Khan. Though it is definitely not easy to stay inside the house for so long, I respect every housemate for their patience. But I would love to see Hina win Bigg Boss season 11. I had been there for one day in the past and I wanted to come back home soon. It must be so difficult to live in stressful situations with pin drop silence around. Fights happen amongst family members, they, on the other hand are 13-14 different people brought in together and asked to stay under trying conditions under one roof for months," said Dipika.