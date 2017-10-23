Salman Khan's bodyguard Shera, who allegedly threatened to gang-rape woman activist Shabnam Abdul Hamid, has refuted all the allegations against him. Sabnam claimed that the aide of the superstar warned her of gang-rape if she did not withdraw her complaint against the actor.

The issue cropped up when Bigg Boss 11 former contestant Zubair Khan lodged a complaint against Salman with the alleged help of the activist.

Bigg Boss 11: Priyank Sharma has already entered house as wild card contestant [VIDEO]

Denying the charges levelled against him in the complaint, Shera told Mid Day that the phone number mentioned in the complaint is not his. "There are techniques to identify the voice of a person; forensic tests will show whether the voice on the call matches my voice samples. The number mentioned in the complaint is not mine, and I have never interacted with the complainant. The allegations made against me are false, let the police investigate," he said.

Shabnam lodged the complaint against Shera at Mumbai's Khar police station and a case has been booked under section 509 of the Indian Penal Code (Word, gesture or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman).

Zubair created a ruckus soon after his elimination from Bigg Boss 11. Besides filing an FIR against Salman for using harsh words against him on the show, Zubair, who claimed himself to be gangster Dawood's relative, also made a shocking revelation that the show was scripted.

Meanwhile, Dhinchak Pooja has entered the Bigg Boss 11 house as the first wild card contestant on Sunday (October 22) episode. On the other hand, Priyank Sharma – the second wild card entry – will re-enter house on Monday's episode.