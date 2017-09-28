Dhinchak Pooja, who was one of the probable contestants of Salman Khan's Bigg Boss 11, is reportedly not entering show.

The news will surely disappoint fans of the Youtube sensation, who were rooting for the Selfie Maine Leli Aaj star.

The makers of Bigg Boss 11 too were keen on cashing on to her popularity but readers will be shocked to know that the reason for her not participating is her remuneration.

Yes! Dhinchak Pooja, who became overnight sensation demanded Rs 80 lakh to participate. The massive figure quoted by the lady didn't go down well with the makers despite having tried to negotiate.

"Pooja was almost signed on for Bigg Boss 11, but she demanded Rs 80 lakh for the show. The makers were willing to negotiate considering her popularity, but things didn't work out."

Meanwhile, the confirmed list of celebrity participants as reported by SpotboyE is: Hina Khan of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, producer Vikas Gupta, TV actress and Asia's sexiest woman Nia Sharma of Splitsvilla X fame and Sapna Choudhary.

Bigg Boss 11 will go on air from October 1 onwards. The reality show will be telecast at 10.30 pm from Monday to Friday, and at 9 pm on Saturday and Sunday. Just like the 10th season, the new edition will see common people participating on the show for the first time along with celebrities. The theme of the 11th season is neighbours, and contestants — both celebrities and commoners — will be separated into two houses.