With the air date of Salman Khan's Bigg Boss 11 inching closer, the makers are busy finalising the contestants who will enter the glass-walled house.

It was reported earlier that television actress Shilpa Shinde, who was last seen on &TV's comedy series Bhabi Ji Ghar Par Hai, where she played Angoori Bhabi, had been approached for the controversial show.

Bigg Boss 11: A mansion and underground jail for housemates?

But latest report suggest the actress, who was involved in a much-hyped controversy with the producers of the comedy show, has rejected the offer as the makers didn't comply with her high fee demand.

According to an ABP Live report, Shilpa had demanded a signing amount of Rs 20 lakh and a whopping Rs 4 lakh per day to stay inside the madhouse.

However, upon being refused the amount, the actress turned down the offer. Interestingly, the makers are still trying to convince her to join the show.

A source told the website: "Bigg Boss makers were keen on having Shilpa Shinde as their celebrity contestant, as she is beautiful, talented and short tempered too, which would be all the valid reason for her joining the show. If not this, then the controversies she carry with herself and has a great fan base was the reason she was approached by the makers."

He added: "But now she is not part of the show as she demanded Rs 20 lakh as a signing amount and Rs 4 lakh per day to stay in the camera-lockup house. The channel is still pleasing the ban-actress."

Meanwhile, the theme of the 11th season will be "neighbours", and contestants — both celebrities and commoners — will be separated into two houses.

The Bigg Boss 11 house has been structured like that of a mansion and is one of the biggest houses in the history of the controversial show, and even has an underground jail.

Besides Shilpa, other popular names of celebrities that have surfaced as possible contestants are Niti Taylor, Pearl V Puri, Gauri Arora aka Gaurav of Splitsvilla fame, Nikitin Dheer, Nia Sharma, Sana Saeed, Achint Kaur, wrestler Geeta Phogat, Saath Nibhaana Saathiya-fame Devoleena Bhattacharjee, music director-cum-singer Raj Mahajan and TV actor Kabir Bedi.