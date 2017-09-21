Even as Salman Khan's Bigg Boss 11 is just a few days away, the curiosity over the list of final contestants has increased manifold.

While several names have surfaced in the past few months, the makers have recently shared a glimpse of two of the celebrity contestants. In the first image uploaded through Bigg Boss official Twitter handle, a woman is seen with her face half covered. In no time, Twitterati guessed her to be Halima Matlub, a Muslim model from England.

Salman Khan to be under house arrest ahead of Bigg Boss 11?

In the second image, a man with his face covered was shared on Twitter and it led to many guessing that Youtube sensation Harsh Beniwal must be the second confirmed contestant.

While fans believe that Halima and Harsh are the confirmed celebrity contestants, here are some of the other possible contestants of the season as per an Indiatimes.com report.

Cezanne Khan, who became a household name as Anurag in Kasauti Zindagi Kay is likely to be participating on the show.

Uttaran actor Nandish Sandhu may also enter show and spill a lot about his much publicised and ugly marriage with co-star Rashami Desai.

Dekhiye Bigg Boss 11 ka live episode from the set! All you have to do is to guess the name of this gorgeous contestant. #BBGuessList pic.twitter.com/0MJirWKegE — Bigg Boss (@BiggBoss) September 18, 2017 Ek aisa padosi jo behlaayega sab ka mann. Guess karo aur jeeto mauka Bigg Boss 11 live dekhne ka. #BBGuessList pic.twitter.com/spez3se833 — Bigg Boss (@BiggBoss) September 19, 2017

Further, Varun Sood, who gained immense fame in MTV Roadies X2 and Splitsvilla 9, has apparently been approached for the show. Niti Taylor of Kaisi Yeh Yaariaan fame and Style actor Sahil Khan may participate as well.

Meanwhile, the theme of the 11th season is "neighbours", and contestants — both celebrities and commoners — will be separated into two houses.

The Bigg Boss 11 house has been structured like that of a mansion. It is one of the biggest houses in the history of the controversial show, and even has an underground jail.