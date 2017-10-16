In a shocking turn of events, it has been reported that Lucinda will get evicted from the Bigg Boss 11 house. It was on Sunday's (October 15) episode that Sshivani Durga was eliminated from show through voting process and on tonight's episode, Lucinda will be seen walking through the exit door, Bollywood Life reported.

Well, it's not certain if the makers had planned Lucinda's elimination or it was because the padosis failed in the task given to them.

Padosis Lucinda, Sabyasachi Satapathy, Luv Tyagi and Mehjabi Siddiqui had to introduce themselves as a family and fake a story. As per the rule of the task, they would be safe from elimination until they are exposed by the rest of the housemates.

However, Vikas Gupta and Akash Dadlani figured out that the padosis were lying and with this, the four padosis lost the golden opportunity to gain immunity and save themselves from eviction.

The report said that as a punishment, Bigg Boss eliminated one of the padosis from the house.

Meanwhile in the latest episode, Rithvik and Ravi were the special guests in the house. The housemates were given a task to sell their products by convincing and impressing the guests. In return, the inmates would get BB money with which they could buy stuff for the festive occasion of Diwali. The task was a laugh riot. Ravi and Rithvik further entertained the viewers my mimicking the housemates.