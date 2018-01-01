On the New Year Eve's episode of Bigg Boss 11, makers will announce the list of nominated contestants for the week and it will surely leave viewers shocked.

A reliable Twitter handle, The Khabri, has revealed that Hina Khan, Shilpa Shinde, Vikas Gupta and Luv Tyagi have been nominated for eviction this week. Puneesh Sharma and Akash Dadlani are safe from the danger zone and have entered the finale week.

Given that the finale is just a few weeks away, this week's nomination is quite crucial for the housemates.

Its Confirmed! Nominated.

Shilpa

Hina

Vikas and

Luv



Akash and Puneesh are in Finale week. — The Khabri (@BiggBossNewz) January 1, 2018

The nomination has come as a big shock since all of the nominated contestants are strong contenders. In fact, all four of them deserve to be among the top finalists of the season.

On the other hand, Akash and Puneesh aren't as strong as the rest of them. While the former is entertaining, the latter has not been in the limelight ever since Bandgi Kalra got evicted.

It surely is going to be a tough eviction this week.

Meanwhile, fans on Twitter are disappointed with the nomination and have been venting their anger on Twitter. Many have been calling the makers biased and the show rigged for placing Akash and Puneesh in finale week.

Sonu Sharma: Contestants Ranking in task!

1.#Akash

2.#Puneesh

3.#Luv

4.#Shilpa

5.#Hina

6.#Vikas

& they nominated bottom 4 instead of bottom 2

@biggboss Very smartly played to save #Vikas

#BB11 #BiggBoss11

#WeLoveShilpaShinde

shabeeh ul hassan: akash aur puneesh 1 aur 2nd pare khare hein toh inhon ne konsa sahi bataya jo bb ne inko nominate nahi kiya bik gya hai bigg boss bhi

Zia Loves Hina (hinaslayz): By this post itself they are proving who are the 4 finalists of #BiggBoss11 Is post se hi dey are showing that they want Shilpa in 1st place, Hina in 2nd, Vikas will be out without no amount 0 & luv last. #BiasedBiggBoss @ColorsTV votes ka achar dalte ho kya? #fixedwinnershilpa

Gaurav: I don't see much supporter of #Puneesh nd #Akash.. so how r they making it to finale.. i think it's not basis on vote. yeh contract sign hua hai #bb11 #BiggBoss11