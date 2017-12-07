Yet another statement and yet another drama! Shilpa Shinde and Akash Dadlani's bond is beyond our understanding.

Akash's actions towards Shilpa has been disrespectful throughout the season. First he called her his mother, then an enemy and now he wants her to be his wife. Pathetic!

Fans have also reacted to this and they believe that this is not in a good taste. Read below what they have to say:

Akash used to call shilpa mom and today he was saying he wanted her as a wife. That's disgusting. He is sick to the core.

Those forceful hugs and kisses adds up to his sick behaviour. This isn't cute or anything at all.@BiggBoss @ColorsTV #BB11 #BiggBoss11 #EvictAkashDadlani — Bigg Boss Analyst (@bbfanatic_119) December 6, 2017

Akash has no so called 'motherly' feeling towards Shilpa. He clearly told her in #MTVExtraDose today that he loves her face & would have loved to have her as his wife & was regretting why she is older than him.........lol#bb11#ShiKas #mtvextradose — Akash_and_Shilpafc (@sivajiganesh987) December 6, 2017

Akash has no so called 'motherly' feeling towards Shilpa. He clearly told her in #MTVExtraDose today that he loves her face & would have loved to have her as his wife & was regretting why she is older than him .Akash is a creep & Shilpa encourages this behavior. ??? #BB11 — Live Eat Love (@muskurana123) December 6, 2017

Akash and Shilpa while sitting at the dining table and having a conversation. Akash asks, 'Why do you keep looking at me like that? Do I look funny?' Shilpa nods her head with a smile and then he quickly says, 'I keep thinking I wish you were my wife. Why did you grow so old quickly?' and Shilpa gives him a stern stare.

Well, only Akash knows why he said that disgusting thing to the person who he once called a mother. There is no doubt Akash Dadlani is one of the weirdest contestants in the Bigg Boss 11 house. From asking Arshi Khan to apply a lotion on his body or asking her to walk around the house in just a towel, Akash has done it all to grab the attention of the viewers. However, his bad behaviour seems to have been going further than expected.

A video has surfaced on the social media where Akash can be seen forcibly kissing Shilpa Shinde on her cheeks when she was in conversation with Puneesh Sharma inside the house.

I strongly condemn whatever Akash is doing with Shilpa & support #EvictAkash but he's doing it with same woman who was laughing with him when he did worse with Luci & even mocked her worth with him + why is our self-proclaimed tigress not raising her voice against him? #BB11 — LR. ?? (@oitoii) December 6, 2017

Shilpa was taken aback and asked Akash to stay away from her but to no avail. Annoyed by the behaviour, Shilpa warned that she would slap him if he does anything stupid again. But Akash further went ahead to twist Shilpa's arm and didn't look a bit bothered about her warning and even asked for another kiss.