Bigg Bigg 11 is nearing its end with the grand finale taking place on Sunday, January 14. The top four contestants in the race are: Hina Khan, Vikas Gupta, Shilpa Shinde and Puneesh Sharma and one among them will take the trophy home.

The season was one of the most entertaining ones and was even placed on the list of most-watched TV shows with high Television Rating Points (TRPs).

Many television celebrities too are fans of the show and are rooting for their favourite contestants.

Below are some of the celebrities who have expressed their views on who should win Bigg Boss 11.

Aly Goni: I see Vikas Gupta as a winner of Biggboss11. He is playing and performing amazingly. He has been most gentle, calm and intelligent contestant in the house. He deserves the trophy.

Kamya Punjabi:

I see Vikas Gupta as the winner of the season 11 of Biggboss. I am liking the way he won most of the task with his intelligence. He handled each situation so politely and amazingly. He didn't fake inside the house with dual personalities at all.

Aalisha Panwar believes that Shilpa Shinde should win the reality show as she is performing very nice and is a good human being.

Ashmit Patel: I feel Shilpa Shinde or Puneesh Sharma, either of the one should win the show, Biggboss11. Puneesh is a learner, she accepts his mistakes, apologises and moves on. As we all do. Shilpa is very elegant, strong and compassionate lady.

Mahika Sharma: I feel Hina Khan should win BB11. Everyone can see and feel, she didn't pretend at all in the show. She is straightforward, gives her best to the show. She understands her responsibilities too in the show.

Shubhangi Atre:

I see Vikas Gupta as the winner of Biggboss11. He played the game with his intelligence. He is an emotional, fun-loving soul. He didn't fake inside the house at all. He deserves the trophy for sure.

Raja Chaudhary feels Shilpa Shinde should win the show as she has been handling everything gracefully. He also feels she is entertaining, emotional and cute.

Manish Goel: I wish good luck to Shilpa Shinde. She is an amazing and beautiful person. Her stay in the house was not easy. As she was been targeted majority of times but she won fighting it her way and reached the finale. She deserves to win.

Devoleena Bhattacharjee roots for Vikas Gupta or Hina Khan as she finds them entertaining and says they are fun to watch. The actress believes that they didn't fake inside the house at all.