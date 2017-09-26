Even as the audience are gearing up for Bigg Boss 11, the makers of the controversial reality TV show have promised to treat viewers with a lot of spicy gossip, numerous surprises and entertainment throughout the season.

Below is the detailed information about Bigg Boss 11, which will be hosted by none other than Salman Khan.

Show Timing: Bigg Boss 11 will be aired on Colors TV channel from October 1. The reality show will be telecast at 10.30 pm from Monday to Friday, and at 9 pm on Saturday and Sunday.

Theme: Just like the 10th season, the new season will see common people participating on the show for the first time along with celebrities. The theme of the 11th season is neighbours, and contestants — both celebrities and commoners — will be separated into two houses.

Where to watch it online: Fans can also watch the show by visiting Colors TV website http://www.colorstv.com/in/. They can also watch it online on Color TV - YouTube. Also, in order to get detailed information regarding the members of the house and their actions, one can follow the official twitter handle and the facebook page of Bigg Boss.

Contestants: The final list of the contestants has been kept under wraps by the makers. However, some probable celebrity contestants of Bigg Boss 11 have been revealed: Cezanne Khan of Kasauti Zindagi Kay, Uttaran actor Nandish Sandu, Varun Sood, Niti Taylor, Style actor Sahil Khan. The makers have recently shared a glimpse of two confirmed celebrity contestants and Twitterati have guessed them to be Halima Matlub, a Muslim model from England, and Youtube sensation Harsh Beniwal.