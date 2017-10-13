Television's most controversial show, Bigg Boss 11, has managed to gain good TRP ratings due to the content. Since the first day, the newsmakers were Vikas Gupta and Shilpa Shinde, who began fighting on the stage itself, before entering the house.

The producer and TV actress' fight didn't end inside the house as well. There has been a spat between Shilpa and Vikas on a daily basis, which mostly turn ugly. But, day 12 in Bigg Boss 11 house will come with a TWIST.

While the western superstition states Friday The 13th is an unlucky day, it will prove a lucky day for Bigg Boss. Vikas, who has become the captain of the house, will be seen talking (normally) to Shilpa.

According to Tellychakkar, the two casually talk to each other after the wake-up call. Their conversation shockingly doesn't have taunts or abuses for each other. Are they giving each other another chance?

Vikas and Hina Khan, who were quite close in the house, have had a big fight. This might be the reason why Vikas is seen talking to his foe, Shilpa.

On the other hand, Shilpa too had a war of words with her friend Arshi Khan. Another theory is that the former Bhabhiji Ghar Pe Hain actress might be playing her game by being friendly to Vikas as he is now the captain of the house.

Is it Shilpa's strategy or is she actually trying to sort out things with Vikas? All these questions will be answered in the upcoming episode of Bigg Boss 11.

Salman Khan's show has gained TRP because of these fights and this shocking twist may grab more attention.

Shilpa and Vikas have been on bad terms way before entering the show. The actress apparently blames Vikas for her exit from Bhabhiji Ghar Pe Hain serial, while the producer denies the allegations.