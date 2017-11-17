Bigg Boss 11 has been getting volatile with each passing day. Besides the fights and drama, Puneesh Sharma and Bandgi Kalra's over the top PDA have also been grabbing a lot of attention.

While viewers must have thought that they have watched everything that is objectionable on the show, Priyank Sharma did the unthinkable by stripping naked in front of Hina Khan, Sapna Choudhary and Luv Tyagi.

In the recent nomination task, Hina had to sacrifice her Winnie the Pooh soft toy in order to save Luv from nomination. On a similar instance, Priyank shaved off his head to save Hiten Tejwani from the danger zone.

While Hina has been trolled by viewers over her sacrifice which is nothing compared to what others' had to let go, the actress seemed upset with it.

During a conversation with Priyank, Luv and Sapna, Hina lamenting the loss of her toy, removed Priyank's shoes and socks. Luv joined in and removed Priyank's beanie. Priyank too decided to have some fun and removed his t-shirt. But then he did the unthinkable by removing pants as well. A naked Priyank covered himself with just the blanket.

The segment can be seen in the video titled Hina misses her Pooh under the Unseen Undekha category in Voot.

Meanwhile, rumour has it that there will be no eviction this week. Instead, Hina, who has been nominated along with Benafsha Soonawalla and Sapna, will be sent to a secret room.