Looks like Zubair Khan doesn't want to stop. In a shocking turn of events, Ajaz Khan has released a phone call recording with Zubair on his Twitter account, where he is heard attacking Salman Khan.

As we know, Zubair had mocked Ajaz Khan when he was inside the house, and this looks like payback. Listen to the audio below.

After filing a FIR against Salman Khan, Zubair Khan, who was evicted from Bigg Boss 11 last weekend, now wants a public apology from the superstar.

In an interview with Indian Express, Zubair said Colors channel had requested him to return to the show, but he said that he would enter only if Salman apologised to him.

"As soon as I was out, Colors called me and asked me to get back on the show. I told them that only when Salman Khan will apologise to me would I get back. I will not compromise on my self-respect now. He needs to say sorry to me for all his harsh words and accept that he did wrong. When I went to Lonavala, people mobbed me saying that they loved my performance. Even the panellists agreed that I was doing well. If in a week I got so much love, how could I get fewer votes?" he said.

Zubair, who claimed to be gangster Dawood Ibrahim's relative, also plans to sue Colors as he believes the channel misused his "identity" for publicity.

"I have already registered a complaint against Salman and now I also want justice from Colors. They misused my name and my identity to gain ratings. I plan to sue them for maligning my image. They were the ones who told us to abuse, not knowing that their host will have an issue with it," Zubair said.

Soon after his elimination, Zubair filed an FIR against the Sultan actor and also made a shocking revelation that Bigg Boss 11 is scripted.

He said he was given five lines of dialogues every day by the makers of the show.

In other news, Sameer Antulay, co-producer of Haseena Parkar movie and a part of Dawood's family, has claimed Zubair is not related to the family and that he used the gangster's name for publicity to enter the show.