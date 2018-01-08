The live voting event at a mall in Mumbai for Bigg Boss 11 contestants had witnessed much ruckus. Now it has been learnt that one fan of former contestant Arshi Khan tried to attack Shilpa Shinde with a water bottle there but she somehow escaped it.

A source revealed International Business Times, India how an Arshi fan flung a plastic water bottle at Shilpa at the event, but luckily it missed her.

"Arshi Khan fan tried to fling a water bottle at Shilpa Shinde but was thwarted in the attempt when another fan jumped up and caught the bottle," Bhojpuri actress Mahima Singh Puri who was present at the venue told IB Times.

Arshi and Shilpa had engaged in massive fights when the former was present inside Bigg Boss 11 house. Hence, it will not be a surprise if any of Arshi fan tried to unleash anger on Shilpa in that manner.

The live voting event had turned into a big chaos when the fans broke into the barricades protecting the four contestants. Apart from Shilpa, Hina Khan, Vikas Gupta and Luv Tyagi were also present there.

When the situation was turning uncontrollable, makers of the show somehow managed to bring the contestants out of the crowd, and safely took them back to the Bigg Boss house.

Out of the four nominated contestants, Luv got evicted in this weekend ka vaar for getting the least number of votes. Now the fight for Bigg Boss 11 winner title is among Shilpa, Vikas, Hina, Puneesh Sharma and Akash Dadlani.