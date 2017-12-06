There is no doubt Akash Dadlani is one of the weirdest contestants in the Bigg Boss 11 house. From asking Arshi Khan to apply a lotion on his body or asking her to walk around in the house in just a towel, Akash has done it all to grab the attention of the viewers. However, his touchy behaviour seems to have been going way too far than anyone would have thought.

A video has surfaced on the social media where Akash can be seen forcibly kissing Shilpa Shinde on her cheeks when she was in conversation with Puneesh Sharma inside the house.

The former Angoori bhabhi was taken aback by the act and asked Akash to stay away from her but to no avail. Annoyed by the behaviour, Shilpa warned him to slap him if he does anything stupid again. But Akash further went ahead to twist Shilpa's arm and didn't look a bit bothered about her warning and even asked for another kiss.

It looked as if Akash was trying to convince Shilpa and be friends with her again but it seemed like the latter was in no mood to talk to him.

Shilpa and Akash were good friends with each other in the house but later turned foes after the former befriended her worst enemy Vikas Gupta after settling down their differences.

Akash then later joined hands with Arshi Khan who was also good friends with Shilpa inside the house.

After Shilpa and Vikas became friends, Akash even alleged that their fight was staged only for gaining TRP.

Shilpa's fans are also angry with Akash that they shamed him on social media and even asked Salman Khan to kick him out of the Bigg Boss 11 house. They also pointed out that the evicted contestant Australian model Lucinda Nicholas also had to face similar situation when she was around Akash inside the house.

While Shilpa and Akash are nominated for this week's eliminations, it remains to be seen how Salman Khan will handle this situation in Weekend Ka Vaar episode. Let's wait and watch.