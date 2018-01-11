If you are an ardent fan of Bigg Boss 11, you must be eagerly waiting for January 14 (Bigg Boss 11 grand finale) to know who will emerge as the winner. Hina Khan, Shilpa Shinde, Vikas Gupta and Puneesh Sharma are the final four contestants in the race to take home the trophy.

While the show is getting intense, we have listed a few pros and cons of one of the most-loved contestants of the season – Shilpa – and her journey inside the house. This may help confused viewers decide whether they need to support her.

Shilpa is the most popular contestants inside the Bigg Boss 11 house, and it was proved by the recently-held mall task where the former Bhabi Ji Ghar Par Hai actress received the most number of votes.

Positives of Shilpa:

Won hearts with her generosity:

Shilpa won hearts for a lot of reasons. Be it selflessly making delicious food for all the housemates or nominating herself in order to save others, her caring nature was immediately spotted by viewers, who in turn showered her with immense love.

Didn't stoop to prove others wrong:

Shilpa has been called the righteous player on the show. She maintained dignity even in the ugliest of fights and supported her friends wholeheartedly inside the house.

Negatives of Shilpa:

Salman favoured her throughout:

It is known that host Salman never spared anyone for their misconduct, but Shilpa was an exception. Her mocking of Hina and troubling Vikas was never pointed out by the host — something that rankled all the other contestants as well as viewers.

Used kitchen duties to her benefit:

Many viewers feel Shilpa used her cooking abilities to win the hearts of viewers and portray herself as a gentle person.

Played the victim card:

Shilpa was approached for the show due to the Bhabi Ji Ghar Par Hai controversy that had landed her in massive trouble. It also affected her image in front of millions of her fans.

However, Bigg Boss 11 worked in her favour as she got the opportunity to present Vikas as the culprit after her fight with the producers of the comedy show.

Vikas headed the production of Bhabi Ji Ghar Par Hai and was apparently responsible for Shilpa's exit.