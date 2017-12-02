Shilpa Shinde has emerged as one of the strongest contestants of Bigg Boss 11. Her nasty personal fight with Vikas Gupta grabbed a lot of attention in the initial weeks although the two later patched up. Viewers have also been calling her the righteous player on the show.

Be it selflessly making delicious food for all the housemates or supporting her friends wholeheartedly, Shilpa has become viewers' favourite. Even though Hina Khan and her fans have been accusing host Salman Khan of favouring Shilpa, the actress's popularity is rising with each passing day.

Bigg Boss 11: Puneesh's wedding photos go viral online; check images of Bandgi's beau dressed as groom

And now, Shilpa has broken the record of the highest tweet count for any Bigg Boss contestant ever in all seasons till date.

Finally record for highest tweet count of any BB contestant has been broken

History has been created tonight



Well done Shilpa fans

You really deserve an appreciation

255k tweets in 7 hours its unbeleivable!



Shilpa Winning Hearts pic.twitter.com/ztkofsUUbV — THE REALITY SHOWS ↩ (@TheRealityShows) December 1, 2017

"Shilpa winning hearts" has been trending on Twitter with as many as 329K tweets supporting her while slamming Hina and Arshi. Going by this whopping figure, Shilpa is surely ruling hearts everywhere.

Meanwhile, in the latest episode of Bigg Boss 11, Arshi was seen demeaning Shilpa by calling her "fake" and "indecent woman". This hurt Shilpa, who has been kind to Arshi, and she later poured her heart out to Bandgi. The former Bhabi Ji Ghar Par Hai actress also extended her support to Vikas during the captaincy task as she danced with full energy.

Here are some twitter reactions supporting Shilpa: