Shilpa Shinde
Having faced a lot of criticism and hatred, Shilpa Shinde has finally earned herself a ticket to the Bigg Boss 11 finale by winning the Ghar Aaye Gharwale Task with the help of her cooking skills, making her the first finalist on the show.

This is the last week of captaincy for Bigg Boss 11, and Shilpa — as the captain of the house — is safe from eliminations that will take place in the upcoming week.

This means her road to the finale of the Salman Khan-hosted controversial reality TV show is clear!

This is the first time Shilpa has become the captain of the house, and her fans went berserk as soon as the news broke. They started sending congratulatory messages to Shilpa on social media and wished her good luck for the Bigg Boss 11 finale.

Shilpa kicked off the grand premiere of Bigg Boss 11 with a bitter argument with Vikas Gupta: They accused each other of being unfair and got into a war of words.

Many viewers didn't like Shilpa initially, but she went on to earn their respect and rose to fame with her game. One of her highlights in the Bigg Boss 11 house was when she settled her differences with Vikas, which irked a lot of people on the show.

Now that Shilpa is the new captain of the house, it remains to be seen whether she saves Puneesh or Akash from this week's nominations.