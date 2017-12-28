Having faced a lot of criticism and hatred, Shilpa Shinde has finally earned herself a ticket to the Bigg Boss 11 finale by winning the Ghar Aaye Gharwale Task with the help of her cooking skills, making her the first finalist on the show.

This is the last week of captaincy for Bigg Boss 11, and Shilpa — as the captain of the house — is safe from eliminations that will take place in the upcoming week.

This means her road to the finale of the Salman Khan-hosted controversial reality TV show is clear!

Ecxlusive and Confirmed! Shilpa Shinde is the new Captain of The House. — The Khabri (@BiggBossNewz) December 28, 2017

This is the first time Shilpa has become the captain of the house, and her fans went berserk as soon as the news broke. They started sending congratulatory messages to Shilpa on social media and wished her good luck for the Bigg Boss 11 finale.

I already know but its still so special feeling to know that our queen Shilpa finally became the captain?? — ADITYA #TeamShilpa?? (@ItsABhere) December 28, 2017

Jaise last ball pe six maar kar match jeete hai na?



Haters jalo jalo aur jalo??



Hamari Queen to first Finalist ban gayi



Proud of u Queen#WeLoveShilpaShinde — Shilpa Shinde TEAM? (@ShilpaShinde__) December 28, 2017

Vikas ko to Khairaat me Semi Finalist bana diya tha



But look at Our Queen apne dum par SemiFinalist bani aur Ab First Finalist bhi bani



Proud of u Queen Shilpa#WeLoveShilpaShinde — Shilpa Shinde TEAM? (@ShilpaShinde__) December 28, 2017

Very happy, if it's confirmed. The most deserving Shilpa Shinde has gone to the finale week. One step closer to the ? #BB11 — Miss S? (@MiiShinde) December 28, 2017

Finally our queen ? last week last captain ?‍✈️ n soon she ll b winner too ? if #vikash is not fixedwinner den? — suman (@Suman19173603) December 28, 2017

Shilpa kicked off the grand premiere of Bigg Boss 11 with a bitter argument with Vikas Gupta: They accused each other of being unfair and got into a war of words.

Many viewers didn't like Shilpa initially, but she went on to earn their respect and rose to fame with her game. One of her highlights in the Bigg Boss 11 house was when she settled her differences with Vikas, which irked a lot of people on the show.

Now that Shilpa is the new captain of the house, it remains to be seen whether she saves Puneesh or Akash from this week's nominations.