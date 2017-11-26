The Sunday episode (Weekend Ka Vaar) of Bigg Boss 11 saw Sapna Choudhary getting evicted from the house.

Sapna was nominated for elimination along with Hina Khan, Shilpa Shinde and Priyank Sharma. Sapna's eviction was announced by host Salman Khan, who revealed that she received the least number of votes.

It was a tough nomination this week given that all the four nominated contestants were strong contenders with a huge fan base. Unfortunately, it was Sapna who received the least number of votes and had to take the exit.

Sapna was close to Hina, Priyank and Luv Tyagi inside the house and her elimination surely did disappoint her gang. In the past week, Sapna had turned aggressive towards housemates, probably to stay in limelight and save herself from elimination.

Besides taking up an unnecessary fight with Puneesh Sharma during the courtroom drama for the luxury budget task, fans have also been criticising Sapna for getting influenced by Hina's tricks and not using her brain.

The Weekend Ka Vaar episode also saw Salman getting furious and walking out of the sets of the reality show courtesy Akash Dadlani. Earlier this week, Akash and Puneesh Sharma's friendship fell apart after the latter failed to make Akash the captain of the house.

Salman, who has been guiding the contestants all these while, tried to sort out the issue by bringing the two to the Sultani Akhada for a battle. The Sultani Akhara segment has become a ritual in the season where two contestants battle against each other. While Puneesh agreed to the battle, Akash refused despite Salman's requests. Akash's adamant behaviour infuriated the superstar, who walked out of the show.