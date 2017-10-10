Bigg Boss 11 has been grabbing a lot of eyeballs owing to the innumerable fights between and nasty comments made by the housemates.

It was reported just a few days ago that Zubair Khan was not related to Dawood's family and used the gangster's name for publicity.

And now, a few pictures of Haryanvi singer-dancer Sapna Choudhary has surfaced on social media.

The pictures seem to be from her wedding, and this has fuelled all sorts of gossip among fans of Sapna. [Check the photos here]

It is being said that Sapna is already married and has hidden this fact from Bigg Boss as well as the inmates.

However, according to a Tellychakkar.com report, the images are not a part of her real life but from one of Sapna's videos titled Kaanchi, in which she portrayed a married woman.

Meanwhile, Sapna has been nominated for eviction in Week 2 of Bigg Boss 11 along with Hina Khan, Vikas Gupta, Sshivani Durga and Jyoti Kumari.

The latest episode of Bigg Boss 11 also saw Padosis entering the house for the first time.

The four padosis — Lucinda Nicholas, Luv Tyagi, Mehjabi Siddiqui and Sabyasachi Satpathy — had been given fake characters and as per Bigg Boss' rule they have to remain in character to be safe from elimination.

Both padosis and housemates were quite excited to meet each other.