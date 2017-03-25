Ever since Bigg Boss 10 got over, speculations regarding the next season of the controversial reality show have been doing the rounds. Last season, Salman Khan's Bigg Boss created history when it opened its doors for common people to participate in the show, along with celebrities.

Now, speculation regarding the list of celebrity contestants in Bigg Boss 11 has started doing the rounds. Fans of the show have been saying on Twitter that the makers have approached some celebrities for the new season.

Mohit Malhotra, who rose to fame with Splitsvilla 2, has apparently been approached for the show. Popular TV actor Nandish Sandhu is also being called a probable contestant. The actor, who had an ugly divorce with Rashami Desai, had earlier participated in the adventurous reality show, Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 6, and dance reality show Nach Baliye 7.

Aneri Vajani, who is currently winning hearts as Saanjh in the popular TV show Beyhadh, is another name doing the rounds, along with Anmol Singh of Roadies fame.

Coming to the theme of Bigg Boss 11, rumour has it that it will be quite different from that of the previous seasons. The buzz is that contestants will apparently spend three months at a farm.

Salman Khan had earlier said that he was keen on hosting the Indian version of his rumoured girlfriend Iulia Vantur's Romanian show, The Farm. As per the format of The Farm, contestants would be seen farming, harvesting and even milking their own cows as part of their daily tasks.

While it is not known if Bigg Boss 11 will be based on The Farm, if the speculation turns out to be true, it would be exciting to see Bigg Boss 11 contestants doing unique tasks on the controversial show.