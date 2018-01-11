After witnessing numerous fights, criticism and tasks for nearly three months, Bigg Boss 11 has almost reached to its final episode and will announce the most deserving winner of the ongoing season of the controversial reality show.

As the finale is just around the corner, the guessing game over the winner has already begun not just among the fans but among celebrities as well. And it looks like Salman Khan's mother Salma Khan, who seems to be closely following the show hosted by her son, wants her favourite contestant Shilpa Shinde to win Bigg Boss 11 over Vikas Gupta, Puneesh Sharma and Hina Khan.

Shilpa Shinde has become one of the favourite contestants among fans in this season. Viewers initially disliked her, but soon started loving her because of her actions in the house. Even Salman has called Shilpa one of the strongest contestants in the house.

"Salman's mother is really impressed by Shilpa. She wants her to take the trophy home," a source was quoted as saying by Bollywood Life.

Akash Dadlani, Luv Tyagi, Priyank Sharma and Arshi Khan, who were expected to make it to the finale of the 11th season of the controversial show, were recently eliminated from the house because of low vote count.

Arshi and Hiten will re-enter the house for a dance performance in the finale episode, and Akshay Kumar will also be seen gracing the Bigg Boss 11 stage.

While the excitement is at an all-time high, who do you think will win the Bigg Boss 11? Will it be Shilpa Shinde, Hina Khan, Vikas Gupta or Puneesh Sharma?