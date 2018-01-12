Viewers of Bigg Boss 11 are waiting for the grand finale that is slated to happen this Sunday. Apart from the big performances of the night, host Salman Khan's look is also something fans are looking forward to.

A report in Bollywoodlife has revealed Salman's look in the finale of Bigg Boss 11. The superstar will be seen sporting classy formal attire on the big day.

"It is a very casual look for Saturday's episode. I have given him a military-style jacket along with a T-shirt and cargo pants. And for Sunday, it's a formal black suit with some sequins work on it. It's all glitz and glam, because it's the finale," Salman's designer Ashley Rebello told the entertainment portal.

The Bigg Boss 11 finale will indeed be a gala night as, apart from some dance performances by the contestants, Akshay Kumar will also be there to promote his film Pad Man.

One of the expected highlights of the event is Arshi Khan and Hiten Tejwani's dance performance. Also, Priyank Sharma and Benafsha Soonawalla will be seen shaking a leg together.

With so much in store, the Bigg Boss 11 finale will certainly grab a lot of attention. Meanwhile, it is being expected that it will be a tough fight between Shilpa Shinde, Hina Khan and Vikas Gupta for the title of the winner. While these three are celebrities, Puneesh Sharma is the only commoner left in the house.

Bigg Boss 11 has been a roller-coaster ride, witnessing a lot of fights, controversies and friendship. As the final day approaches, fans have been promoting their favourite contestants on social media as much as possible.

In the process, they are often engaging in fights with fans of other contestants. Now it is just a matter of a few hours before Salman and Akshay announce the winner.

fast