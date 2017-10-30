Most of the Bigg Boss fans were happy when Priyank Sharma returned to the show. As soon as he was back in the house, the wild card entrant started revealing a lot of surprising personal details about the contestants.

One of them was about Arshi Khan. Priyank dropped hints about Arshi's Goa and Pune scandals in the Bigg Boss 11 house. And this landed him in trouble along with Sapna Choudhary.

According to Bigg Boss rules, Priyank is not supposed to discuss any contestants' personal issues in the show. But he did discuss personal issues with Sapna and this made the host Salman Khan angry.

It looks like Priyank forgot how he was shown the exit doors in the first week of Bigg Boss 11. At that time also, Salman got furious about his behaviour in the house. Priyank had hit Akash Dadlani and the incident forced Salman to show him the door.

This time again, Priyank raked up some personal matters of other contestants, including Arshi who was later seen crying.

While we know Arshi has spoken much worse about other contestants inside the house, Priyank too was at fault. However, Salman chose to become extremely harsh with Priyank on Sunday's Weekend Ka Vaar episode.

He blasted Priyank, which made the contestant cry. Later, Priyank apologised to Arshi, but fans are apparently not happy about Salman's reaction.

Bigg Boss fans think that Salman was biased and was wrong for dealing Priyank way too rude. However, there are many who supported the Tubelight actor as well.

Take a look at the following reactions of fans:

harshita seth‏ @harshitaseth1

Heights salman khan heights stop being a biased as***le matlab arshi kuch b bole chlega! Priyank has done nothing wrong! @BeingSalmanKhan

harish goyal @harishloveking

Hina Khan insult actors of south indian but Salman Khan says nothing , priyank says 2 words and Salman Khan says too much .

Mahnoor Nadeem @Mahnoor12345466

Salman khan did really wrong with priyank

Prashant Goyal‏ @mynameisfly

@BiggBoss I challenge Salman to get one thing good abt Arshi by weekend wt he was asking priyank to do! Growup guys pls dont b so rude!

jkhdj‏ @akgcty

Salman khan is so annoying! 4 weeks have gone by & everybody has got personal & made personal remarks but suddenly this wk he decides to teach priyank a lesson! What about akash/puneesh who have abused & who have personally attacked almost every1 since d begn? #bb11 #biggboss11

Anu @biggboss11 ‏ @realitytvtimes

#Priyank so deserved this bashing from #SalmanKhan who is d bestest host Priyank stooped too low this time

Snowflake‏ @colorofmydreamz

Salman Khan was bang on! Priyank deserved to be scolded heavily after the shit he spoke about Arshi. #BB11