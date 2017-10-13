Bigg Boss 11 has been entertaining viewers with heavy doses of drama and regular fights.

Television stars Ravi Dubey and Rithvik Dhanjani will add to this drama when they enter the show in the upcoming episodes.

However, the duo, who were recently seen in Khatron Ke Khiladi 8, will not enter the house as contestants but will make guest appearance.

Although Ravi confirmed being approached by the makers, he said nothing has been finalised yet. "Yes I have been approached but nothing is confirmed yet," Ravi told India Forums.

Meanwhile, Ravi's wife Sarjun Mehta and Bigg Boss 10 contestant Manu Punjabi will be putting in an appearance in Friday's episode as panellists. Sarjun and Manu have been invited to analyse the ongoing activities at the house.

Sargun had made a guest appearance in Season 9, while Manu had entered the show as a commoner in the 10th season and gone on to become one of the finalists. His friendship with winner Manveer Gurjar was one of the highlights of the season.

Last week, RJ Malishka, former Bigg Boss contestant Pritam Singh and journalist Shweta Singh were on the panel.

In the latest episode of Bigg Boss 11, Vikas Gupta became the first captain of the season. He beat Puneesh Sharma in the captaincy task.

Vikas' captaincy has brought about a storm inside the house.

Hina Khan, who once was Vikas' good friend, has vowed to not listen to the captain, and would rather face consequences.