Puneesh Sharma and Bandgi Kalra's relationship has no boundaries inside the Bigg Boss house. Puneesh is now taking Bandgi's innocence for granted.

In a new video, Bandagi is seen upset as Puneesh touched her without her permission. She asks him why he did so, to which he replied saying 'everything was fair and he took it for granted'. She also asked how he could do it since they were not married and were not going to get married soon. To which Puneesh replied that he doesn't care about the cameras anymore.

In the video, Bandgi also calls the cameras 'cockroach'. Looks like Puneesh Sharma has crossed a line and has irked Bandgi. Check out the video:

Recently, Salman Khan had removed the condom ads from the episode telecast as the couple refused to listen and were indulging in love making sessions quite often, revealed a source.

Meanwhile, there was a video on Voot where Bandgi was seen telling Puneesh that they should finish their relationship and breakup.

In a statement to Pinkvilla, Bandgi's ex-boyfriend Dennis Nagpal had said, "Seeing the video where Bandgi is asking him to break up clearly shows she is insecure about getting eliminated and wants to finish her relationship with Puneesh and come out of the show clean, Also somewhere back of her mind she knows that their relationship is not been accepted by audience."

The in-house couple is being called "cheap" for getting intimate on national TV. Many have criticised the channel as well for telecasting Puneesh and Bandgi's cosy moments.

In one of the uncut scenes titled "It's only you and me" which appeared on the Voot website on November 13 had shown the couple talking dirty!

Puneesh asks Bandgi to remove her shorts, Bandgi agrees and says she will unbutton it for him, and the conversation goes ahead.