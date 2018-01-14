The day has finally arrived when Bigg Boss 11 will announce its ultimate winner of the season. While viewers are voting with great enthusiasm to lead their favourite contestants, it was the end of the road for commoner Puneesh Sharma as he has been kicked out of the finale race just hours before the grand finale episode.

Puneesh, who was in the news for his love affair with former Bigg Boss 11 contestant Bandgi Kalra inside the house, has reportedly received the least number of votes which led to his sudden eviction.

With Puneesh's elimination, it will be a neck-to-neck battle between the top three finalists Shilpa Shinde, Hina Khan and Vikas Gupta. Bollywood's fashion designer Ashley Rebello took to his Instagram to post a glimpse from the Bigg Boss 11 finale sets which clearly hint that it will be either Shilpa, Hina or Vikas who will take home the winning trophy.

There is a lot of excitement among the Bigg Boss fans who are going continuously batting for their favourite contestant in the house. And if the various social media polls are to be considered, Shilpa has left Hina and Vikas far behind in the finale race.

According to a poll conducted by International Business Times India, 90.67 percent participants voted for Shilpa to win the show. This clearly shows the former Angoori Bhabhi's popularity among the fans who are eagerly waiting for Shilpa to lift the trophy.

While the finale episode is all set to air on Sunday (January 14) at 9pm on Colors TV channel, there's no doubt that the battle between these three finalists would be one of the toughest of all seasons.