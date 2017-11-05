The kissing scene featuring Puneesh Sharma and Bandgi Kalra inside the Bigg Boss 11 house has disappointed many viewers, who say it should not have been aired on national TV channel like Colors.

That Puneesh Sharma and Bandgi Kalra have the hots for each other was clear from the first week. But their romance was apparently meant for garnering attention.

Things seem to be getting serious between the duo, who were seen enjoying a sloppy kiss under the sheets after the lights went out.

Puneesh Sharma and Bandagi Kalra were actually planning to make out in the bathroom at night after the lights went off. The camera panned towards them and so they changed their decision of not making out.

The two went on to lock lips under the sheets and a 10-second-long steamy scene, which was aired on the TV channel, left many family audience baffled.

It is not clear whether anyone in the house actually noticed that the two were making out in the room. But Salman Khan indirectly warned Puneesh Sharma and Bandgi Kalra, telling them to control their show of love.

The Bigg Boss 11 host said, "There are hundreds of cameras in the house and you guys are on National TV. So think before you do something."

When Puneesh Sharma and Bandgi Kalra were caught smooching! Watch Video -#BB11 #BiggBoss11 pic.twitter.com/ZjJmb2XXar — Bigg Boss World (@BiggBossWorld) November 5, 2017

However, this scene did not go down well with many viewers, who took to Twitter to blast Colors as well as Puneesh Sharma and Bandgi Kalra. They said Colors is a national TV channel and many viewers across the globe are watching it.

They said the channel should not have aired what they see is a fake couple's cheap gimmick for TRP. Puneesh Sharma and Bandgi Kalra should be thrown out of Bigg Boss 11 for this act, they said.

Here are some Twitter comments of the Bigg Boss 11 viewers:

Shanayaa Choudhary‏ @i_Shanayaa: Puneesh & Bandgi's GANDGI should not be promoted by Bigg Boss or shown on national TV! Its so embarrassing & disturbing to watch! #BB11 Why was that disgusting scene between Puneesh & Bandgi shown on TV? It was so embarrassing to watch! Shame on Bigg Boss & PunGi! #BB11

Subhajit Chatterjee‏ @Suvo1421: A request to @ColorsTV @EndemolShineIND we r watching @BiggBoss with family stop putting down our throats gandagi of #puneesh #bandagi #BB11

Saamuarav‏ @saamuarav: Just throw out puneesh and bandagi!!They r spoiling our culture N heritage!atleast ts channel should not telecast it as it is a family show!

Priya‏ @Priyagarg1234: This #Bandagi and #Puneesh r such craps! How can sum1 stoop so low? 'Baap pe mat jaana' who from her family would be watching this? #BB11

Subham Shaw‏ @reelsubham: #BiggBoss #BiggBoss11 #PuneeshSharma - #BandgiKalra kissed on National TV, I'm wondering how low they can get for the show #Shame

Anuj Radia‏ @TheAnujRadia: Honestly, I think Bandagi is quite a smart & strong individual, I just wish she's wasn't with Puneesh! #BiggBoss11 #BB11

Sathya‏ @Sathya_Tweeting: #BB11 @BiggBoss @BeingSalmanKhan Ridiculous! No shame #Bandagi gandagi #Puneesh porneesh.

Roomana Khan @RoomanaKhan: BC kiya aag hai puneesh n Bandagi ki ju #BiggBoss11 Mai aa k tharak puri kar rahe. Shameless ppl tumhari families bhe watch kar rahi hai

Ananya Gupta‏ @MysteriousAnnu: Though #Puneesh #Bandagi trying very hard to prove the reality of their story but its truly a big failure #BB11 @BiggBoss @BB11BiggBoss

Ayesha Rasool‏ @ayesha78650: She things shes all that living a bubble dont know-how disgusting she looking being cosy with puneesh for the cameras

Ehtisham Farooqui‏ @EtiEhtisham: Puneesh & Bandagi se request hai ke BB Ko family layek chhodh de.. ek show ke liye kitni had par karenge.. #BB11 #WeekendKaVaar @ColorsTV

Nancy_G ⚡ ‏ @nancyis_bae: I feel like vomiting when I hear Bandgi Puneesh's night convos "Yeh meri saath bitaayi hui raatein itni achi hai na" Abbey hatt! #BB11