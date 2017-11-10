Two Bigg Boss 11 contestants Puneesh Sharma and Bandgi Kalra have been making news for their romance inside the house. Now looks like their cozy moments in Bigg Boss 11 has a connection with Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover's condom ad.

It has been observed by some that every time Puneesh and Bandgi get little close or intimate with each other in Bigg Boss 11, a condom ad ticker appears on the TV screen.

The condom ad is of the brand that Bipasha and Karan recently endorsed. Many of the viewers have observed this trend connecting Bandgi-Puneesh's intimate moments and the ad.

People have been talking about it on Twitter as well, saying that it is due to the two contestants that a condom ad has come up as a sponsor of such a reality show. Apparently, there are posters of this condom ad inside the Bigg Boss 11 house as well.

Bigg boss will thanks pungi & pay an extra amount, bcoz its only due to them they got Condom ad as main sponsor this year. #BB11 #BiggBoss11 pic.twitter.com/GW9qV9yhFD — Freedom of Views (@freedomofviews) November 8, 2017

Did u c DT jabbi pungi gets cozy condom ki ad Dal dete hai bb11?????? — Khadeeja Waheed Shai (@Khadeeja_Shaikh) November 8, 2017

@BeingSalmanKhan kya ab yeh national tv nahi???? Acha ads hai Pungi romance k time yeh ad pka ata hai ? @ColorsTV nice thought pic.twitter.com/oSur8n1kzG — SaimTiGer (@BeingSaimKhan) November 8, 2017

Pungi romance k time yeh ad pka ata hai ? pic.twitter.com/WDgDN0gTLO — The Khabri (@BiggBossNewz) November 8, 2017

Puneesh and Bandgi are often seen engaging in some intimate romance after the lights go off. Sometimes they even share the same bed and blanket. Recently, the two were reportedly had planned to take it to a new level, and make out inside the bathroom.

However, realising that they were being monitored by the cameras, the duo dropped the plan, and settled down with just sharing a kiss. Even host Salman Khan had later warned Puneesh and his lady love that they should be careful about what they do inside the house as there are cameras every corner. Though, he did not mention their names.

This incident had later given rise to a question – "Are contestants allowed to have sex inside Bigg Boss 11 house?" It was being asked that if somehow the contestants find out some spot which would be free from cameras, and they decide to make out, what the channel will do.