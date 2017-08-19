Even as Bigg Boss 11 hosted by Salman Khan is just around a month away, the promotional teaser featuring the superstar released by the makers on Friday, August 18, has raised the curiosity among fans.

Raj Nayak, CEO of Colors, tweeted the new promo with a caption that read: "Adding more fizz to your festive season! @BiggBoss with @BeingSalmanKhan. Presented by @iamappyfizz, Powered by @oppomobileindia @ColorsTV."

Considering that the theme of the eleventh season is "Neighbours", the promo showcases Salman's bittersweet relationship with his neighbours. He also answers a question on his marriage in his own quirky way.

In the teaser, Salman is seen watering his plants in the balcony when a few drops fall on his neighbour's cup of tea on the ground floor. As the neighbour decides to give the Tubelight actor a piece of his mind, a woman asks him to get married.

Going by the teaser, it seems Bigg Boss 11 will be quite interesting as commoners and celebrities will be divided into two different houses and yet share a bittersweet relationship for the next three months.

Meanwhile, speculations are rife that TV actress Nia Sharma, Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh aka MSG – the controversial chief of Sikh religious order Dera Sacha Sauda, TV actress Shilpa Shinde, Sana Saeed, Achint Kaur, wrestler Geeta Phogat, Saath Nibhaana Saathiya fame Devoleena Bhattacharjee, music director-cum-singer Raj Mahajan and TV actor Kabir Bedi are likely to be part of the show.

Nia, who is Asia's third sexiest woman, has apparently been offered a whopping Rs 2 crore to participate in the show. With such a big amount, we wonder if the former Jamai Raja actress is the highest paid celebrity contestant on the show.