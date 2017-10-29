The rivalry between Arshi Khan and Priyank Sharma inside Bigg Boss 11 house has touched a new low with the former's publicist suing the contestant for allegedly defaming her on the show.

Arshi's publicist, Flynn Remedios has sued Priyank for Rs 50 lakh, alleging that he made a "fake" controversial news about Arshi in public. He has demanded an unconditional apology from Priyank.

Arshi was in news last year after some reports claimed that Pune and Goa police had accused her of prostitution. Priyank raised this controversial issue inside Bigg Boss 11 house in one of the recent episodes.

Arshi's publicist rubbished this as a fake news, and sued Priyank for bringing up personal issues of co-contestant on the show.

"He must learn that being in the Bigg Boss house does not make him God. The law of the land applies to everyone and even to Bigg Boss inmates. I am suing him under section 354, 500 and section 509 of the Indian Penal Code," Flynn said in a statement.

"Last year, we had registered an FIR at the Oshiwara Police Station u/s 354, 509, and 34 against some unknown persons for publishing false, fake and defamatory news about Arshi Khan. The news pertained to a report stating that Arshi Khan was arrested in Goa in a trafficking case. This is completely fake news. Such an incident never happened. In that sense all the websites referring to the fake Goa incident are guilty of running false, fake news.

"There were 2-3 dummy websites created solely for the purpose of generating revenue by running fake news, generating clicks based on this fake news and making money through Google Adsense which were running this fake news about Arshi Khan's Goa incident. Priyank Sharma did not bother to verify. He possibly just googled Arshi Khan or was told by someone else and blurted the same in the house, even though he was clearly warned by Bigg Boss not to do so."

Flynn added, "Secondly, as far the Pune incident is concerned, Arshi Khan was detained (not arrested) in a fake raid. The police never produced her in court, but sent her to a Sudhar Ghar for rescued women. At the Sudhar Ghar the other inmates tried to steal her clothes and money and she fought back. The guard opened the gate and asked her to get out. It was a privately run Sudhar Ghar that was not run by the State. We have filed a case in the Bombay High Court against the Pune police who revealed her name to the media, as a 'victim woman' must be protected and her identity not revealed in the media,"