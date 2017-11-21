Bigg Boss 11 contestant Priyank Sharma has mostly been in news for all the wrong reasons. While he was appreciated for shaving off his head to save Hiten Tejwani from nominations, he has again grabbed headlines for making demeaning remarks about Arshi Khan.

Interestingly, Salman Khan has warned him earlier as well for the same reason. This has made fans upset and they have slammed Priyank left, right and center.

So, this is what happened exactly – in the next episode, Bigg Boss will introduce a new luxury budget task. The house will be turned into a courtroom and contestants will accuse each other of things.

According to the promo, Hina Khan will begin by accusing Arshi of flirting with everyone in the house. Then Priyank will be up on the stands and accuse Arshi of doing exercises in the gym in a "provocative manner". He will even make a comment on her tearing clothes episode.

This will irk Arshi and she will be seen screaming: "Arshi Khan will tear her clothes, nobody's father bought them for her." A huge fight will erupt between Arshi and Priyank, and the latter will be seen shamelessly laughing at it.

The worst part is Hina, as always, will be the one to instigate the fight and support Priyank. Is this how you treat a woman, Priyank? Since Benafsha Soonawalla left the show, Priyank seemed to have made a comeback as a person he was in the initial episodes.

This kind of behaviour has disappointed Bigg Boss fans and they have shared their views on social media. Here's what they said:

Well, I only say that who are Priyank and Hina to judge a woman’s character? When Priyank Sharma takes off his shirt and exercises in front of everyone – that is okay? But Arshi Khan is provocative! I have heard people talking about equality, is it??? — Lovely (@Bolholic) November 21, 2017

hina khan is supporting priyank sharma on his cheap comment about arshi khan... hina deserves a slap across her face she’s a disgrace to ‘girl power’ #BB11 — sam (@sameera_01) November 20, 2017

Don't cry Arshi Khan you have no Idea how much people love you outside . Stay Strong Baby .. Shame on you Priyank Sharma u Asshole .. #BiggBoss11 #BB11 #VikasGupta #ArshiKhan #ShilpaShinde — Ruhi Sen (@ruhisen98) November 20, 2017

priyank sharma keeps on giving misogynistic remarks against arshi khan and its getting really disgusting how all the men and women in the house are ok with this esp Hina Khan who is the “Girl Power” campaign leader in #BiggBoss11 — shyam nair (@shyxmm) November 20, 2017

ATTENTION TO ALL ARSHI SUPPORTERS



NEW TREND ALERT FOR ARSHI KHAN CAUSE PRIYANK SHARMA HAS CROSSED HIS LIMITS OF DISRESPECTING WOMEN DESPITE OF ENDLESS WARNINGS.IT'S NOT ONLY ABOUT ARSHI, IT'S ABOUT A WOMAN'S DIGNITY !USE THE HASHTAG #ImWithArshi TO SUPPORT HER !!!#ImWithArshi pic.twitter.com/lwGFpX3he3 — Shilpa Shinde ? (@Goodvibes888888) November 20, 2017

Priyank : arshi just tareeke se exercise karti hai woh provoking hai.. This mentality is exactly what promotes rape culture. Shame on him for having such a sick mentality #BiggBoss11 #BB11 #PriyankSharma — Meher Mehta (@MeherMehta) November 20, 2017