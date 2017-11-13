In a major turn of events, contestants' bond of friendship was put to the test in the Bigg Boss 11 house to save one of their friends from nomination for this week's eliminations. And Priyank Sharma had to make a great sacrifice in the task: lose all his hair.

After the double eviction of "padosi" (neighbour) contestants Mehjabi Siddiqui and Sabyasachi Satpathy, this week's nomination process turned out to be one of the major twists on the show. A telephone booth was set up in the garden area, and whoever picked up the call first would be the first to get nominated for eviction.

However, the nominated contestant was required to convince other contestants to perform a particular task to save themselves from eviction.

Hina Khan, who became the first to be nominated after picking up a call, was asked to convince Luv Tyagi to get the word ZERO tattooed on his forehead by Sapna Choudhary with mehandi.

Akash Dadlani was the second contestant to get nominated, had to convince Hiten Tejwani to shred the family portrait he received from his wife Gauri on Diwali to save himself from eviction.

And to save Hiten from nomination, Priyank Sharma was asked to shave off his head. Hina got to carry out the dirty work as she took a trimmer in her hands and tonsure Priyank.

Then to save Priyank, his "friend" Benafsha Soonawalla was asked to nominate herself for two consecutive weeks for eviction.

