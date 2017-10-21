Bigg Boss 11 has made headlines for all the wrong reasons from Day 1.

One of them was Arshi Khan getting touchy with Hiten Tejwani in the show. She has made it clear that she likes Hiten and was recently shocked when she got to know that he's a father of two kids.

Gauri Pradhan, Hiten's wife spoke to a leading website about Arshi's behaviour and said: "It doesn't affect me at all. I know Hiten too well..so these things don't bother me...his commitment to his family is to another level..I guess all this is highlighted for TRPs and any channel would do it...so I don't blame them."

"He's not any different inside...that's how he's outside..very calm and patient..will never participate in fights..but hard working...let's see if that works for the big boss house."

For those who don't know, Hiten and Arshi, who played the king and queen, respectively, during the luxury budget task, had Arshi seducing the king to impress him in order to win the task.

Hence, on Day 14 episode, Salman made them perform it once again on a love couch. An embarrassed Hiten refused to sit on the couch while Salman teased him constantly. It was quite hilarious to watch the expression on Hiten's face.

Meanwhile, Priyank Sharma who was the first contestant to be thrown out of the house because he got physical with Akash Dadlani, in an interview with Times Of India, spoke about the strategy and the contestants inside the house.

"Now that I have got an idea of the game from outside, I will be standing up for the right. I will be making sure that my actions are right. But No, I don't have any fear of how my image would be perceived outside to the audience while playing my game inside the house. I will be myself. I will really be smart now. I know who all are behaving nasty and planning and plotting a lot."

Priyank added: "Hina (Khan) and Vikas are both sensible people. I am glad that both of my best people have sorted out their differences and are back to their BFF squad."

Talking about Shilpa Shinde, he said: "I really don't know about Shilpa Shinde. I cannot just believe that woman. She's scary and I really don't know how to trust. I am trying to absorb her. When I enter the house, I will have to see. I can see that Shilpa is changing. But I will go slow. I won't rush into judging her or befriending her."

"I will definitely tell my friends inside the house how the game is looking from the outer world. I want them to know how they are being understood and perceived from outside so that they improve on their game and play accordingly. Talking about my entry into the house, I have celebrated Diwali at my own house so many times. Hopefully next year, I will celebrate Diwali as the BB winner, you never know (Laughs). I have got a better understanding of the game but still can't plan any strategy inside the house," he concluded.