Even as Dhinchak Pooja made an entry on Weekend Ka Vaar episode (Sunday, October 22) of Bigg Boss 11, Priyank Sharma - the second wild card contestant - is rumoured to have already entered the house.

The episode will be aired on Monday, October 23, reported a reliable Twitter handle, The Khabri.

Earlier, Priyank was ousted from the Bigg Boss 11 house in the first week after he was involved in a physical brawl with Akash Dadlani.

Priyank's sudden eviction took his fans by surprise, who demanded his return on the show. And now, with the hunk finally re-entering the house as a wild card contestant, fans will surely be excited.

Meanwhile, on Sunday's episode, the housemates welcomed Arjun Bijlani, Rubina Dilaik, Rashami Desai, Avika Gor and Jasmin Bhasin from Colors' family. The celebrities put up an entertaining act with Shakti actress Rubina enacting Hina Khan, Arjun and Avika mimicking Hiten Tejwani and Sapna Chaudhary, respectively.

The superstar left no stone unturned to take a dig at wild card contestant Pooja Jain aka Dhinchak Pooja without her realising it. Inside the house, the housemates were taken by surprise when Pooja entered the house.